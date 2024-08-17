A prize fund of €12,000 will be on offer for this year’s RDS Irish Forest and Woodland Awards, which are now open for entries.

The awards recognise and reward farmers and woodland owners that have adopted climate-smart agricultural practices on their properties.

These practices include sound commercial management, environmental protection, and biodiversity.

The RDS said that promoting the economic and environmental benefits of good forestry and farming are a fundamental part of its agriculture and rural affairs programme.

The programme is supported by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Teagasc, and Woodlands of Ireland.

Awards

The national forestry awards are divided into four main categories which highlight, celebrate, and reward those who are at the forefront of the economic, environmental and community development of the forestry sector in Ireland.

There are four prize categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

Silvicultural Excellence Award (previously Production Forestry Award) to recognise excellence in the management of a forest (broadleaf, conifer, mixed or coppice) where timber production is the main management objective;

for working farmers who are integrating forestry and farming for environmental, social and economic benefits;

to reward projects involving the communal ownership and/or management of forests and woodlands;

for excellence in the conservation and management of native forests and semi-natural woodlands which are regarded as ancient or long established.

The winner in each category will receive €2,000 and an RDS silver medal and a specially commissioned trophy.

The runner-up in each category will receive €1,000 and an RDS certificate of merit. Derek McCabe of Mountnugent, Co. Cavan with his children Alanna and Calum. Derek is the overall winner of the 2024 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Award

The RDS said that the deadline for applications is 12:00p.m on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Organisers said that it will not be possible to consider any applications after this date due to the judging schedule.

This will be followed by the announcement of a shortlist of entries in each category.

All the unsuccessful applicants will receive a letter from the judging panel to share constructive feedback.

The award winners will be announced at the RDS Spring Agriculture and Forestry Awards ceremony, which will take place in the RDS Concert Hall next year.