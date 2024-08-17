It may be considered by some as the ‘Cinderella’ of vegetables but thanks to an initiative, the carrot now has its own national appreciation day, highlighting its nutritional benefits and versatility.

A new National Carrot Day was launched by Meade Farm on Friday, August 16. “While everyone has gotten behind having our own national potato day, carrots haven’t received as much attention,” Patrick Meade explained.

“We’d like everyone to make their favourite carrot dish on the third Friday of every August going forward, and take a moment to appreciate its contributions to Ireland’s horticultural output and the Irish diet,” he said.

Meade Farm collaborated with chef Adrian Martin to create a new recipe that showcases the fresh crunchy tastiness of the Irish carrot.

He has produced a new take on the summer barbeque salad with a carrot and coriander salad that features carrots and coriander in a zesty citrus-based vinaigrette. The team at Meade Farm show their support for a new National Carrot Day, helped by their mascots. Image source: James McCabe

Testing it on its workforce of 375 at a summer staff barbeque, there was keen appreciation from the team, according to Meade Farm.

“We dished out our new carrot salad and found that even people who wouldn’t normally eat carrots raw loved chef Adrian’s recipe,” Jeni Meade said.

“How many vegetables can be eaten raw or cooked, are used for savoury dishes or a dessert, while also being incredibly healthy? Of course it deserves its own national day.

“Carrots offer a good source of beta-carotene, fibre, vitamin K1, potassium, and antioxidants, which are commonly associated with benefits to human health. Wild carrots originated in different areas in Europe and Asia and were originally bitter-tasting with a white and yellow colouring,” Jeni added. Mascot Sophie Bradley. Image source: James McCabe

“Domesticated carrots, often purple in colour, appeared 5,000 years ago in Iran and Afghanistan. In Europe, parsnips were much more popular until the 17th century when the Dutch bred and produced the type of carrot we now eat, orange in colour and slightly sweet.

“Ireland currently has fresh carrots available for approximately 10 months of the year, with 840 hectares under cultivation in 2023.”

Meade Farm did local giveaways and encouraged consumers to celebrate their appreciation by making their favourite carrot dish or trying a new recipe.