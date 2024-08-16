The principal of Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry, Co. Limerick, has spoken of the college’s relief after its first clear TB test in two years.

In July and August of 2022, results of a skin test and subsequent blood test uncovered over 70 cases of TB in the 460-cow dairy herd.

The college’s dairy herd has been restricted since, and in that time has lost 141 cows to TB.

Including the original skin test in which reactors were found, the herd has undergone eight skin tests and six blood tests.

The results of the latest skin test were read today (Friday, August 16), with the college saying on X that it was the first time since July 2022 that “the brass tags weren’t brought out”, and that “the worst is behind us”.

Speaking to Agriland, Salesian Agricultural College principal Derek O’Donoghue said: “It’s a big relief. We’ve been restricted continually since July 2022. Today was the first test where we didn’t have reactors.

“Given the increased prevalence of TB nationally, it’s something that more farmers unfortunately are going to experience,” he added.

Between the various tests, the herd has lost 141 cows. As animals could not be sold, and as the college kept extra calves last year and this year, the college was able to maintain the herd size somewhat, so that it currently has 400 cows, down from 460 before the outbreak.

“We’re short the milk from 60 cows, effectively, each year for the last two years.

“We had no idea when we got into it when we were going to get out of it. Now, we’re not out of it yet, because we have to do another clear test. There’s no guarantee our next test will be clear,” O’Donoghue said.

However, he added: “It’s the first step in the right direction after two years of restrictions.”

The college principal spoke of the benefit of blood testing, and encouraged farmers to consider it.

“We did a lot of blood testing. Certainly in the early stages that probably did help us… Farmers, generally speaking, are apprehensive about blood testing, but it was certainly a big help in getting us to where we are now.

“We encourage farmers, if they are offered blood testing, to take it…Basically, we did a skin test, we got x number of cows, and if we followed through on a blood test, it picked up more animals again that weren’t picked up on the skin test,” O’Donoghue said.