The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is to decide on the status of Ireland being a protected zone of the plant disease fireblight (Erwinia amylovora).

This was confirmed by Minister Charlie McConalogue, who stated that this decision would come following a review of the 2024 annual plant health surveillance plan.

The status of Ireland being a protected zone of fireblight means that the disease has not been established in Ireland but is either native to regions of the European Union (EU) or invasive species which have already established in certain EU member states.

This status may be under consideration after the review is undertaken, as outbreaks of fireblight have been confirmed by the department.

Minister McConalogue said: “On completion of the 2024 annual plant health surveillance plan, my department will review the surveillance results and will make a decision on the retention of Ireland’s protected zone status in respect of fireblight.

This came following a question from Deputy Marc Ó Cathasaigh, who asked the minister if there are plans to relinquish the protected zone status with respect to the disease.

The minister said that under EU regulations, there are rules on surveillance for pests of plant health and rules on actions to be taken in the event of the confirmation of the presence of specific plant pests, including fireblight and rules of maintenance of protected zones.

“In 2022, 2023 and to date in 2024, there are 53 fireblight outbreak locations in 22 counties,” Minister McConalogue said.

Areas with fireblight

Minister McConalogue has said that in 2023, people in areas with fireblight outbreaks were informed of the outbreak by the DAFM.

Contact details were also supplied that provided contact details for the DAFM’s outbreak investigation team.

Landowners or private residents directly affected by the outbreaks also received these details.

Where outbreaks occurred in public parks/roadsides etc., Minsiter McConalogue confirmed that the DAFM engaged directly with local authority staff and their contractors.

He stated that “a similar approach will be followed for the 2024 outbreaks”.

Deputy Ó Cathasaigh also asked the minister if his department was engaging with Irish fruit growers in relation to fireblight disease.

“There have been no meetings specifically with Irish fruit growers in relation to fireblight,” Minister McConalogue said.