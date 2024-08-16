Ireland Midlands – North-West MEP Ciaran Mullooly has said that he will begin a a consultation process with community groups in the midlands to assess the effectiveness of the EU Just Transition Fund (EUJTF).

Following a number of grant allocations to various projects in the region, Mullooly said he is seeking feedback on the impact of those allocations, particularly in relation to former Bord na Móna and ESB workers and their families.

According to the newly elected MEP, the consultation will address questions including how many community groups were involved in the EUJTF process, and how many former Bord na Móna and ESB workers, and their families, directly benefitted from the grant aid.

According to Mullooly, the European Commission is undertaking a review of the EUJTF’s operations.

The Independent Ireland MEP called for community feedback to form part of the commission’s review before it is presented to the European Parliament, which he said is due to happen early next year.

“This feedback will be crucial in shaping potential legislative changes ahead of the introduction of EUJTF 2.0,” he said.

Mullooly encouraged all community groups in the midlands to participate in the consultation during the month of August, saying their views will be represented as past of the commission’s review process.

The MEP is part of the European Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development.

Mullooly said he aims to ensure that the experiences and concerns of midlands communities are taken into account as the EUJTF evolves.

Just Transition Commission

In other recent developments related to Just Transition, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications recently confirmed to Agriland that the government will formally appoint the members of the Just Transition Commission after the Dáil returns from its summer break in September.

The Just Transition Commission is being set up under the auspices of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

Following approval to establish the commission, the department commenced a public ‘expressions of interest’ process in cooperation with the Public Appointments Service. That process has now concluded, a department spokesperson told Agriland.

Up to five members of the commission, plus the commission’s chairperson, will be appointed through that process.

It is envisaged that the five members appointed this way will represent a range of expertise and perspectives, including human rights and equality; skills development; rural and community development; social inclusion; the ‘green’ economic transition; and youth perspectives.

In addition to those members and the commission chairperson, a further five members will be nominated by the social dialogue pillars.

Agriland understands that both the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) have nominated one person each to be considered the representative for the agriculture pillar.