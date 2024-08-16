National Heritage Week takes place from tomorrow, Saturday August 17 to Sunday, August 25 with hundreds of events happening around the country.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is supporting the week with over 40 events taking place in national parks and nature reserves around the country.

The theme of National Heritage Week this year is ‘Connections, Routes and Networks’, and will be reflected through guided walks, exhibitions and activities for every age.

Speaking in advance of National Heritage Week, Minister for nature, heritage and electoral reform Malcolm Noonan said:

“Our national parks and nature reserves protect our natural heritage, but also connect us with our ancestors relationship with nature.

“Over the course of Heritage Week, our national parks and nature reserves are offering unique experiences to explore and learn about our native habitats and species, and the work underway to protect and restore them.

“Our bogs are an important aspect of our natural heritage, and have a vital role to play in addressing the biodiversity crisis.

“I’m delighted that Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre in Offaly is now open to the public again with an exciting series of events planned for National Heritage Week,” the minister added.

National Heritage Week

In addition to offering guided walks and biodiversity themed activities, a diverse programme of events will invite members of the public to make connections with their natural heritage.

Connemara National Park will showcase traditions associated with the Claddagh Sheep heritage breed, such as spinning, weaving and even sheep shearing.

There are opportunities to hear the story behind the archaeological treasures at Wicklow Mountains National Park, experience natures networks in the woodlands at Glenveagh National Park, and biodiversity pop-up exhibitions in Killarney National Park.

There are also activities for younger audiences, including a Junior Rangers ‘Wildlife in the Woods’ event at Glengarriff Nature Reserve.

Director general of NPWS, Niall Ó Donnchú said: “This year’s programme reflects our commitment to enhance opportunities to connect, engage with and learn about our natural heritage.

“We’re delighted to support the Heritage Council on this important initiative and to join others in celebrating our unique heritage within our national parks and nature reserves.”

All NPWS events are free to attend.

NPWS events for National Heritage Week

Cork

Glengarriff Nature Reserve: Junior Rangers: Wildlife in the Woods (Ellen Hutchins Festival)

Donegal

McGlinchey’s Field Studies Centre: Guided nature walk

Glenveagh National Park: Connect with our native Irish woodlands

Galway

Connemara National Park: Claddoir/Claddagh Sheep Heritage Day

Connemara National Park: Connemara Dark Skies event – observing the night sky talk and workshop for children

Connemara National Park: Pony information

Connemara National Park: Colourising Connemara: A brief history through old photographs

Connemara National Park: Wild Atlantic Nature: Integrating nature, people and place

Connemara National Park: Traditional Bread and Butter Making demonstrations

Connemara National Park: Guided Diamond Hill walk by park ranger

Connemara National Park: Traditional basket making demo and display

Guided walks and music sessions to take place throughout the week

Kerry

Killarney National Park: Pop-up biodiversity display at Killarney House

Killarney National Park: Nocturnal Nature Ramble

Killarney National Park: Pop-up biodiversity display at Muckross House courtyard

Killarney National Park: Family Fun Day at Muckross School House

Mayo

Wild Nephin National Park: Connections of the Land

Wild Nephin National Park: ‘Don’t forget to write’: Postcard-making workshop

Wild Nephin National Park: ‘Celebrating our Natural Heritage’ – guided walk and activities at Ballycroy Visitor Centre

Wild Nephin National Park: Dancing at the Crossroads, with Boxty at the Bothy in Letterkeen

Wild Nephin National Park: Celebrating old connections, short hike along the Bangor trail.

Offaly

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: Doorey Wood guided walk

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: Botany walk on Clara Bog Nature Reserve

Clara Bog Nature Reserve Visitor Centre: Family walk in arts and crafts

Wicklow

Wicklow Mountains National Park: Medieval pilgrimage to Glendalough

Knocksink Education Centre: Invasive species and how we can help our nature reserves

Knocksink Education Centre: Bat walk at Knocksink Wood

Knocksink Education Centre: ‘Soil and Biodiversity – a Web of Connection’.