Gardaí are investigating after an honesty box in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon was raided on Monday evening (August 12), with thieves leaving a knife behind.

After three successful years of people enjoying free range eggs, jams, and vegetables from the small business, owner Sabrina Kuchenbäcker said that the vandalism is “hitting hard”.

Kuchenbäcker said that the money container used at the honesty box was broken open with a knife and its contents were taken, along with several jars of jam.

Taking to social media, Kuchenbäcker said: “It is very sad, that a few people can destroy such a lovely thing for everyone.”

“We always trusted in the kindness and honesty of the people of Ballaghaderreen and surrounding.”

While the honesty box is empty at the moment, Kuchenbäcker has said that produce is still available, if customers want to approach her door instead.

“Massive thanks to everyone for being so supportive and kind. We will hopefully be able to get the honesty box running again once CCTV is in place,” Kuchenbäcker said.

“Apparently the group is still walking around the area – don’t know if they are checking other opportunities or if they are just bored.

“The garda is happy to get any further information. Feel free to ring them when you see something suspicious,” Kuchenbäcker added.