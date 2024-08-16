The average price paid for weanling bulls at Balla Mart, Co. Mayo, on Tuesday evening, August 13, was €311 above this time last year, while the average weanling heifer price was up by €140.

Commenting on the sale, Balla Mart manager, Michael Nolan said: “It was a great Tuesday evening weanling sale with a very lively trade and some of the prices for weanling bulls, you would not come into for good-quality bullocks.”

The mart manager commended the quality of the weanlings on offer in the sale, saying: “There were some super bulls on offer and the farmers breeding and selling these good calves got paid.

“Those strong weanlings got excellent buying from shippers that were hungry for cattle and whose prices averaged from €3.60-3.80/kg due to this tremendous competition around the ring and online.”

Bulls in the 200-350kg weight bracket averaged €3.24/kg, while bulls weighing from 350-450kg averaged €3.66/kg. Heavier bulls weighing over 450kg averaged €3.51/kg.

The mart manager estimates that over 60% of the weanling bulls on offer in the sale were purchased for export.

One strong Limousin bull born in October 2023 weighing 480kg made €2,320 or €4.83/kg and was bred by a farmer from Cummer in Tuam, Co. Galway.

Another Belgian Blue bull from a south Mayo farmer was born in January 2024 and weighed 485kg. This bull sold for €2,080 or €4.29/kg and was bought for export.

A lighter 395kg Belgian Blue-cross bull made €1,750 or €4.43/kg for a farmer from Sandyhill in Charlestown, Co. Sligo.

Nolan said: “The fancy breeding heifers and anything nice got a good price. There was a mix however, with a scattering of average heifers on offer.

“All average heifers were still over the €3.30/kg however, lighter store heifers in the 200-350kg weight bracket averaged €3.31/kg.”

Heifers weighing from 350-450kg averaged €3.37/kg and heifers weighing over 450kgs averaged 3.38/kg.

A January 2024-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 300kg made €1,580 or €5.27/kg for a farmer from Partry in Claremorris, Co. Mayo and another 370kg Limousin-cross heifer made €1,820 or €4.92/kg for a farmer from Tuam, Co. Galway.