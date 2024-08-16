Dairygold has confirmed that it is planning to carry out a milk supplier census for the 2025-2030 period in September.

The Cork-based co-op said that the results of this census will “lay the foundation for Dairygold’s strategic milk operations and commercial planning for the next six years”.

It added that the findings will inform the “decisions needed to support our milk suppliers’ production ambitions and to deliver sustainable growth for milk suppliers and the society”.

The co-op, which is owned by 6,600 shareholder members, saw its turnover fall by €254.7 million to €1.4 billion for 2023 (2022: €1.6 billion).

Dairygold

Similar to other milk processors around the country, Dairygold has been impacted by reduced milk volumes this year.

“2024 milk supply volume is currently running around 6.3% behind 2023, with an annual forecast for 2024 of around 1.36 billion litres, around 3.5% lower than 2023, based on strong finish to 2024,” a spokesperson for the co-op told Agriland.

In May, Dairygold announced that it would reduce cheese production over the coming months due to the drop in milk volumes.

“Dairygold has a varied product profile and constantly targets the optimum product mix to achieve the highest market return.

“Products, other than cheddar, are currently offering higher returns and our current production profile reflects that,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that a review of Dairygold co-op’s rule book is currently underway.

“Dairygold carries out periodic reviews of the society’s rule book to ensure that it reflects best practice in corporate governance.

“In June of this year, the board initiated another review and sought the views of members on rules related matters that should be considered as part of the review,” the co-op said.

The review is looking at topics under five subject areas: diversity; board and committees; share related; milk related and legislative/housekeeping.

The company secretary team and the board rules sub-committee are currently engaging with the society’s board and committees to identify if any rule changes are required.

The co-op spokesperson added that the “process is ongoing and no rule amendments have been proposed or agreed in this area”.