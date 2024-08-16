Met Éireann has said that this weekend will bring mainly dry and cloudy conditions with sunny spells at times.

The national forecaster said that today (Friday, August 16) will be dry in most parts with sunny breaks, cloudier conditions in the west and northwest where there may be some light showers.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 17° to 21°C, warmest in the east, southwesterly winds will be mostly moderate.

Tonight will be dry under broken cloud, but there will be some showers in the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 8° to 12° in light southwest breezes.

Met Éireann

Saturday will be a cloudy day with scattered showers across the country, parts of the south and east will be fully dry with sunny spells breaking through. Highs of 15° to 19° in moderate southwesterly winds.

Saturday night will be dry apart from the odd light shower, lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° in mostly light west to southwest winds, fresher near Atlantic coasts.

It is expected to be mostly dry on Sunday with cloud and sunny spells, some well scattered showers are possible. The brighter conditions will extend from the south later in the day.

The westerly winds will be mostly moderate and highest temperatures will range from 16° to 21°, feeling coolest in the north and west.

The current forecast for Monday is that conditions will become breezy as outbreaks of rain arrive, some heavy falls will be possible with a risk of spot flooding later in the day.

Highest daytime temperatures of 16° to 20° in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Tuesday is expected to be cool and breezy with showers, especially in Ulster and Connacht. There will be sunny spells too with parts of the east and southeast staying fully dry.

Met Éireann said that next week will become breezy as and area of low pressure areas pushes in some rain or showers over Ireland at times.

Rainfall amounts will be well below normal for much of the country with 15mm or less expected, but it will be wetter than average in parts of the west, northwest and far southwest with 25 to 50mm of rainfall.

Temperatures will be closer to or slightly normal below average over the coming week, ranging from 13° to 15°. Mean soil temperatures will continue above normal.

Drying conditions will be moderate to good today and over the weekend, while there will also be opportunities for spraying. However, conditions will likely deteriorate on Monday.

In parts of the northwest, west and far southwest soils are saturated or waterlogged, but soils are drier elsewhere with soil moisture deficits (SMDs) generally ranging 25 to 75mm.

There will be very little change over the coming week apart from poorly drained soils in the west and northwest becoming further waterlogged.