The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have confirmed that a number of cattle died as a result of a collision with a lorry in Co. Fermanagh.

A spokesperson from the PSNI told Agriland that police received a report of a collision on the Old Belfast Road, Brookeborough shortly before 5:20am on Monday, August 12.



It was reported a lorry collided with cattle that had broken out of a nearby field in the area and were running loose.



The spokesperson confirmed that “a number of livestock died as a result of the collision“.

The area was then cleared and traffic was allowed to flow freely.

Meanwhile, the PSNI in Fermanagh is appealing for information after a number of items, including a quad and a scrambler were stolen from a farm shed.

The theft occurred overnight on Wednesday, August 7 when a farm shed on the Trillick Road, Ballinamallard was broken into and a number of items were stolen.

These items included a white Banshee quad, a yellow and black Suzuki scrambler, a Honda petrol power washer and a quad trailer, among other items were taken.

The PSNI have asked if anyone can if you can provide them with any information regarding this burglary to contact 101 and quote serial number 628 of 08/08/2024.

Meanwhile, police in Antrim are investigating a theft of farm equipment from the Templepatrick area which occurred between 10:00p.m on Wednesday, August 7 and 7:00a.m on Thursday, August 8.

For this theft in Antrim, the PSNI is asking those with any information to contact police quoting reference number 285 of August 8, 2024.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has warned that GPS equipment on farm machinery in Northern Ireland is being “targeted” by thieves.

UFU legislation chair, David McCracken, said: “GPS equipment is valuable and as more farmers are using this technology to help guide farm machinery such as tractors and combine harvesters, rural thieves are being selective with the farms and agricultural dealerships they are targeting.

“The summer is busy in the farming calendar with harvest, silage and preparing land for winter fodder.

“The theft of GPS kits hinders farming operations as well as creating additional pressures for farming families,” he added.