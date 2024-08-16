The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and Department of Finance have confirmed receipt of the Irish Grain Growers’ Group (IGGG) Budget 2025 submission.

“We have since received official confirmation to the effect that the document is now being scrutinised by staff within both departments,” IGGG chairman, Bobby Miller told Agriland.

“Our plan is to call for meetings with both relevant government ministers. But it’s unlikely there will be any progress, where this matter is concerned, until the 2024 harvest is completed.”

As part of its Budget 2025 submission, IGGG is calling for a range of measures to be agreed by government on behalf of the tillage sector.

These include the raising of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) investment ceiling on tillage farms to €200,000 and a number of tax changes.

These would be based on eligibility linked to environmental measures (namely water quality, soil health, biodiversity, and carbon footprint); include accelerated capital allowance rates to enable faster cost recovery; and include bonus allowances based on early adoption.

Harvest for growers

Meanwhile, the 2024 harvest continues apace for grain growers.

“Winter crops have been very disappointing; winter barley, wheat and oilseed rape,” Miller added.

“Yields of winter barley on many farms have come in below 3t/ac. The highest yield figure that I have heard of is 3.7t.

“Grain prices are also very challenging at the present time. The reality is that tillage incomes in 2024 will be well down again, relative to previous years.

“Crops grown on rented ground will be significant loss-making operations for tillage farms this year. Oats are the only winter cereal to have performed well in Ireland in 2024,” Miller explained.

According to the IGGG representative, only a small area of spring barley that was planted in March has been harvested up to this point.

“The main push behind the spring cereal harvest will get underway in a week or so. Let’s hope for better yields from these crops.”

Bobby Miller pointed to the fact that many tillage farmers now realise that 2024 has been a year to forget in terms of both yields and crop margins.

“It’s now a case of looking ahead, hoping that the remainder of the current harvest can be completed as efficiently as possible and then getting on with the next winter cereal planting season.

“But it’s still very galling for Irish tillage farmers to see large quantities of imported cereals coming into their market at a time when there is so much locally produced grain of the highest quality available.”