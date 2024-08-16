Irish dairy cooperative Ornua is expanding its popular Kerrygold brand into a new product category in Ireland with the launch of a cream cheese range.

The cream cheese range in 150g packs, which is available now in supermarkets nationwide, comes in three flavours: natural, sweet pepper and chilli, and garlic and herb.

Ornua said that the expansion of Kerrygold into the cream cheese category will offer consumers “greater choice and variety” in the supermarket aisles.

Cream cheese is a first for Kerrygold in Ireland, the product has been available in Germany since 2022.

It marks a milestone for the brand as it is the first time Kerrygold has sold a product other than butter in Ireland.

Kerrygold

To celebrate the arrival of the range on the Irish market, Kerrygold will be serving up the new cream cheese at a special pop-up bagel bar in Dublin city centre, from next Tuesday (August 20).

Partnering with Rise & Shine café on Dublin’s Camden Street for the three-day experience, Kerrygold will welcome guests to taste the trio of cream cheese flavours which will be paired with New York-style bagels from the Bretzel Bakery.

The pop-up will take place at 75 Camden Street Lower from August 20 to 22, opening from 11:00a.m to 3:00p.m daily.

Commenting about the launch of Kerrygold Cream Cheese, and the pop-up bagel bar, Lynne Andrews, Senior Marketing Manager, Ornua Foods International said:

“We are delighted to be launching Kerrygold Cream Cheese in Ireland, the home of the Kerrygold brand.

“For decades, Kerrygold has been at the heart of shared mealtime experiences, becoming the trusted companion of food-lovers around the world, looking to bring something special to the table.

“For the snacking-enthusiasts, and those seeking to add a ‘golden touch’ to a dish, we are excited to introduce Kerrygold Cream Cheese and bring the brand’s hallmarks of high quality and superior taste to a whole new category for the first time.”

Ornua said that the arrival of the cream cheese on Irish store shelves will be supported by a digital, social, outdoor and trade marketing campaign.

The company said that a national sampling roadshow will also take place throughout August and September.