The National Organic Food Fair, which is organised by the Organic Trust, will take place on August 31 and September 1.

The event will take place in Merrion Square in Dublin, and will feature live cooking demonstrations by a number of chefs.

These include Clodagh McKenna. The well-known chef is the events ‘culinary partner’.

The event will take place in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Bord Bia, as well as the Organic Trust, one of the country’s certification bodies for organic farmers.

According to the Organic Trust, apart from cooking demonstrations with organic products, the fair is also set to feature an organic food market, with displays, samples, and sale of organic food; as well as educational demonstrations on organic food production.

Commenting on the National Organic Food Fair, the Organic Trust said: “In an era where science-backed research and automated machinery dominate food production methods, there is also a growing appreciation and curiosity of a more holistic approach to food production.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett (who also has responsibility for organic farming) commented: “There is nothing new about organic food production. This is what our grandparents ate and how they farmed.

“We have been organic farmers ourselves on our farm in Co. Offaly for over 10 years. It is a wonderful way of farming and a great family life.

“The National Organic Food Fair is a timely event that will celebrate each and every one of Ireland’s certified organic producers and processors, each of whom are dedicated to producing the finest organic food and drink and brining it to your family’s kitchen table,” the minister said.

She added: “We in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are delighted to partner with the Organic Trust and other industry stakeholders in hosting this event.”

Organic farm walks

In other organic farming news, the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) is hosting a series of organic farm walks this month and next month.

The events, which are supported by the Department of Agriculture, are open to all farmers and their families.

The organic farm walk series, which included a national event this week, showcase different farming enterprises.

The events involve farm tours and presentations from ACA organic specialists Mary Lynch and Julian Pawlowski, and representatives from the National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS).

There are two events remaining in the series: