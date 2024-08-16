Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA) suckler chair, Jimmy Cosgrave has called on the government to “step up” with investment for suckler farmers, as numbers decline.

Statistics from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) up to July this year show that the total number of suckler calf births has fallen by 38,240 calves or 1,365 head/week in the first 28 weeks of 2024.

Cosgrave said that this trend will continue, with more and more suckler cows not being put into calf.

He said that the budget for the replacement of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) was “badly designed”.

“The BEEP-S scheme was worth €40 million. The budget for its replacement, the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS), was worth €28 million in its first year, which has now been cut to just €20 million for this year.

“Additionally, of the €28 million allocated to the NBWS, in its first year only €14.2 million was drawn down by suckler farmers,” Cosgrave said.

ICSA

Cosgrave has called for a “revamped” Beef Welfare Scheme in 2025, which he said should include the following: Increased payments for meal feeding and vaccination; Payment for myostatin testing; and animal welfare protocols around weaning and dehorning.

“Most importantly, however, the cap limiting payments to 40 eligible animals must be removed, as it unfairly disadvantages commercial suckler farmers striving for long-term sustainability.

“Grants are available to dairy farmers with up to 120 cows which is a recognition that it takes more than 40 cattle to earn a full time living and perfectly illustrates the need for this cap to be reconsidered,” Cosgrave said.

The ICSA has discussed issues with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue as part of the association’s pre-budget submission.

The ICSA stated that it will continue to “put pressure” on the department ahead of scheduled budget changes on October 1.