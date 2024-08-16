A TD is calling on the government to intervene on incoming water charge increases and instruct Uisce Éireann not to increase charges for farmers or small businesses at this time.

Uisce Éireann has said that, following a public consultation, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has decided on updated non-domestic tariffs.

A new set of national water and wastewater business charges will come into effect from October 1.

The Irish water authority said that the charges are being updated because the tariffs approved under the CRU’s 2019 decision on the Non-Domestic Tariff Framework expires on September 30.

The water service standing charge for ‘band 1’ water users (consumption less than 1,000m3) is set to increase from €44 to €83 per year, while the standing charge for ‘band 2’ users (1,000m3 – 20,000m3) will increase from €113 to €218 per year.

Galway East independent TD Seán Canney has said that farmers and small businesses are already feeling the effects of increased electricity and other input costs, saying the increase in water charges are coming “at the wrong time”.

“The doubling of the standing charges for water connections will place an excessive cost on farmers, especially suckler and dry stock farmers. Farmer income has fallen…and small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open,” Canney said.

“Only 28% of farms are viable, with farm income falling by over 20% in 2023. This serious drop in income is unsustainable and now Uisce Éireann are applying more cost at this most crucial time.

“There is no point in the government giving assistance to struggling businesses if they turn around and increase the cost of doing business by increasing water charges,” he added.

The TD cited a survey by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which said that farmers will see increases in water charges of between 26% and 84%, depending on consumption, due to changes in the band 1 charges.

“The proposed increase could be the last straw and we may see further closure of small family businesses and the strong movement away from farming, and the government need to intervene as a matter of urgency,” Canney said.

“This is not good news for rural Ireland, and the rural economy will bear the brunt of these unnecessary and ill-timed increases,” he added.