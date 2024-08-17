Looking forward with pride to their 70th anniversary event, the organisers of Clonaslee produce and livestock show in Co. Laois, have put together a programme that includes All-Ireland qualifiers, new classes, vintage car and tractor shows, exhibitions, family activities and entertainment.

Taking place on Sunday, September 8 at Clonaslee community centre at the foothills of the Slieve Bloom mountains, the show has an overall prize fund of €20,000.

The commercial cattle section includes Anthony Maher’s Agri All-Ireland Championship with a €1,500 prize fund. New this year is a pedigree interbreed calf class with a prize fund of €700.

Among the other classes are: Dairy; pedigree beef; All-Ireland Belgian Blue Junior Bull; pedigree or commercial; young cattle stock person and genotype.

Tommy Fitzgerald who coordinates the pedigree and commercial cattle classes, said that the cattle competitions attract entries from throughout the country. “We have upped the ante for the 70th anniversary show,” he told Agriland.

Other categories include: Sheep with a new young handler section; equestrian; poultry; dogs including the Gain Dog Food All-Ireland final; agricultural; cookery; crafts with a competition for those supporting sustainability and climate action; patchwork; art and photography. The champion Charolais owned and shown by Peter and Willie Spollen from Geashill at Clonaslee Show 2023. Image source: Alf Harvey

Local home produce exhibitions will include baking, crafts, flowers and vegetables.

Chairperson, Pat Carroll, said the show has flourished since its inception, with an incredible history: “It’s a testament to the dedication and passion of our community.

“The first committee of the produce show consisted of members of the local Young Farmers’ group and the ICA.”

In the past, a show dance on show night was an important fundraiser. In 1960 the committee launched into a festival of dancing with a large marquee and top show bands.

However, after four years, members decided it wasn’t worth the effort as luck wasn’t on their side in the staging of the event and they were too tired to enjoy the dances after all the work they put into the organisation of the show and festival. Laura McCabe from The Leap, Roscrea with her overall champion commercial ewe, judge Pat Oliver and her grandfather Pat McCabe at Clonaslee Show 2023. Image source: Alf Harvey

Fun family events this year will include bouncing castles, face painting, balloon modelling, a pets’ corner, baking competitions and carnival rides. Rock On Paddy will be the MC, with Dee Morrissey providing a live performance.