Having attracted record crowds last year, Mountbellew Agricultural Show – this year celebrating its 120th anniversary – will take place in the grounds of Mountbellew Agricultural College on Saturday, August 24, with a big drive to attract more visitors than ever before.

“1904 also saw the establishment of the Franciscan Agricultural College. Brother Jarlath Edwards and the Bellew family started the agricultural show as a means of educating farmers in the locality on different agricultural practices,” Dympna Naughton, show secretary explained.

“Back then the show mainly consisted of livestock, with cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry on display.

“Today the show has evolved into much more with over 300 classes on display from livestock to home baking and arts and crafts,” she said.

“This year Maria Carton, professional style advisor will hold two free style advice classes at Mountbellew Show at 12:30p.m and 2:30p.m. There are also additions to the free children’s area including pony rides, face painting and a magician,” Dympna continued.

“It’s a positive development for Mountbellew and surrounds that both the agricultural college and the agricultural show are both getting bigger, stronger and more relevant to the lives of thousands of people right across the west of Ireland and beyond.”

The 120th anniversary show committee has a wide variety of events planned for this show day, overseen by chairperson, Frank Collevy who has had the role for many years.

“We have worked really hard to make this show something that people of all ages will remember,” he said, as he encouraged those who have not yet attended the show, to make a day of it.

Under the direction of chief stewart, Tom Finnerty, the cattle division has expanded significantly in recent years. Local Supervalu owner, Richard Coyle is the sponsor of the Connacht pedigree male calf competition which has a total prize fund of €1,000 and a €500 first prize.

The All-Ireland pair of Galway ewe lambs competition is being held again, courtesy of Ecotofly, Midland Veterinary and and Mountbellew Show. A special commentary will be given by chief stewart, Rita Hughes.

Pony jumping competitions will be a big feature this year. “Mountbellew Agricultural Show which is affiliated to the Irish Pony Society (IPS), will host the All-Ireland traditional sports horse foal championship, with sponsorship from Horse Sport Ireland, Briggs Fashions, The Malthouse, Arrabawn and St. Jarlath’s Credit Union.

“Chief stewards in the pony rings, Trisha Hoey and Denise Colbrooke have revived the IPS classes in recent years. Since the introduction of working hunter classes, there has been a significant surge in entries,” Dympna added.

Mountbellew has special All-Ireland qualifier classes for both Irish draught filly foals and Irish draught colt foal qualifiers. The winners will proceed to the final at Ballinasloe Horse and Agricultural Show on September 22.

There is a big focus on canine competitions at the 120th anniversary show,with 26 classes facilitating most dogs.

They include a qualifier class for the Gain All-Ireland championship, large dog. The fun categories include best dog in fancy dress.

The abundance of children’s activities include junior crafts; home produce for teenagers and those under 12 years-of-age, painting and handwriting as well as a garden and flower area.

Show treasurer, Vincent Flynn, said the special sponsorship scheme which has been so successful over the past few years is progressing very well and he expressed thanks to the several hundred contributors for their generosity.

Frank Collevy remembers his first impressions of the Mountbellew Show: “Since I was very young, agricultural shows have always been a part of my life.

“I was raised in a house of nine siblings in Mountbellew. Shows always took precedence in our bustling home and the Mountbellew show has had a significant influence on my upbringing.

“For the majority of his life my father was connected with the show. His herd of Shorthorn cattle was his pride and pleasure, and he was a proud exhibitor in the cattle section.

“My uncle also showed horses. I decided to keep the tradition alive and began showing garden produce. Not long afterwards I decided to get involved in the makings of the day and became a steward. Now I am approximately 45 years involved in the committee and after a long road, I am proud to be chairperson.”