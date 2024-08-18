Bord na Móna and SSE Renewables have confirmed that a planning application for the proposed Lemanaghan Wind Farm in Co. Offaly will be submitted in the coming months.

The proposed development has been the subject of strong local opposition, including from Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan.

Deputy Nolan said that she will continue to strongly advocate for the Lemanaghan community against the construction of 15 220m high wind turbines “on the archaeologically important bog in northwest Offaly”.

Wind farm

The TD recently attended a protest by the Lemanaghan Bog Heritage and Conservation Group, during which it handed over a letter opposing the development to Bord na Móna representatives in Ballycumber village.

Deputy Nolan said she has been a consistent supporter of the objectives of group and has previously described the proposed wind farm as “tantamount to archaeological vandalism of the worst kind”.

“Despite thousands of written objections; despite clear opposition by the local community and despite abundant evidence of the potential for long term and irreversible archaeological damage, Bord na Móna and its partners SSE Renewables have decided to proceed with this project,” she said.

“I will continue to do all that I can to shine a light on this unwanted and unloved planning application and I will certainly work to ensure that the voices of local communities, such as Lemanaghan are heard,” the TD added.

A Bord na Móna spokesperson told Agriland that the archaeological, architectural and cultural heritage of Lemanaghan Bog, and its surrounds, will be considered as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) that will accompany the planning application for the proposed development.

“Since the project first launched in 2021, the project team and its community liaison officer have engaged with the local community on an ongoing basis in relation to the proposed wind farm.

“The project team has conducted a range of community engagement activity, including the creation of a dedicated project website and virtual consultation room, meetings with members of the local community, house visits to neighbouring residents and recently held a Public Information evening, which took place on August 13.

“Engagement with the local community will continue throughout the development of the proposed wind farm,” the spokesperson added.