Knock vintage men’s shed in Laois is gearing up to host its annual threshing festival, which sets out to be a vibrant celebration, bringing the country’s rich agricultural heritage to life.

“The corn was cut in a vintage operation with a couple of 100 year-old binders, tractors burning diesel and a 70-year-old TVO and a few hardy annuals to make it happen,” said Brian Brennan, who chairs the organising committee.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, September 7 with a fundraising tractor run for the men’s shed. Vintage steam engines will line up to see off and welcome back the participants.

That evening, the community will gather for a lively charity cock and bull auction at Headen’s Bar, uniting locals in support of a good cause and setting the tone for a weekend of festivities.

On Sunday, September 8, the threshing and field day will take centre stage. The day will begin with a parade, led by the steam engines, to a field brimming with activities that honour farming traditions while providing fun for all ages.

Alongside the traditional threshing demonstration, there will be vintage displays, showcasing classic tractors and machinery. Visitors can explore stalls featuring local crafts and goods, try their luck at the wheel of fortune, and have refreshments.

That evening there will be music and dancing, where the dance floor will be open for anyone eager to show off their fancy footwork.

There will also be a charity raffle, this year in aid of Knock National School, adding an extra layer of community spirit to the celebration.

The club was established in 2012 to fundraise for the school: “We joined a men’s shed group approximately five years ago.

“We have raised funds for various charities and local groups. We have since taken a lease on Knock chapel house and were given funds from Laois Leader to renovate it,” Brennan said.

“Since then, we received funding from the town and village renewal scheme to build a shed for the repair and maintenance of vintage machinery.

“Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) awarded us a grant for computers to assist with training in the chapel house which is acting as a hub for the community,” he added.

“This gathering will not only be a joyful event but also a powerful testament to the strength, unity and pride in our community, as we come together to preserve and celebrate our national heritage.”