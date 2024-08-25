The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed to Agriland that just over 14,800t of straw was imported into Ireland from the UK in the first seven months of this year.

The data shows that between January and the end of July there were 841 consignments of straw brought into the country from the UK.

Earlier this year, the National Fodder and Food Security Committee heard that straw was in short supply in many areas due to challenging weather conditions impacting yields.

The committee was told that stocks were being imported from the UK to make up the deficit.

The data from the department shows that almost 986t of straw was imported from the UK in 45 consignments during 2023.

In the previous year, there were just seven consignments of straw imported from the UK totalling 38t.

Straw

The department said that it does not have data in relation to the trade of straw within European Union (EU) countries.

“The import of straw into the union is subject to control and must be presented for control at the first port of entry into the EU,” a DAFM spokesperson said.

Department staff perform “official controls” on hay and straw entering the EU for the first time at Irish points of entry, including documentary, identity and physical checks.

Importers must provide the department with at least 24 hours’ notice in advance of the consignment’s arrival.

A proportion of consignments are selected for a full physical inspection including sampling, if deemed appropriate.

If a consignment does not meet the import requirements, it may be rejected and either re-exported or destroyed.

“Animal pathogens could potentially be transmitted via hay and straw, and so to protect Ireland’s and the EU animal health status only imports from certain countries are permitted,” the DAFM spokesperson said.

The approved third countries from which hay and straw can be imported, include: Australia; Belarus; Canada; Switzerland; Chile; Greenland; Iceland; New Zealand; Serbia; Ukraine; UK; US; and a portion of South Africa.

Scheme

In response to concerns about a potential fodder shortfall this winter, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue launched the new Baling Assistance Payment (BAP) Scheme.

The new measure will run in tandem with the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) which the minister decided to reinstate this year following a strong backlash against his proposal to pause the popular tillage scheme.

The BAP scheme will offer a payment of €175/ha to farmers who choose to bale straw on an eligible SIM parcel rather than chopping and incorporating the straw.

In order to be eligible to apply for the new scheme farmers must have applied for and been notified of their acceptance into the SIM this year.

Applicants must notify DAFM, in writing before September 30, 2024 of their intention to withdraw a SIM eligible parcel from the measure.

Only on acceptance of the withdrawal, will applicants be provided with a BAP application which must be completed and returned to the department by September 30.

Over 2,600 applicants were approved into SIM in 2024, however this number is subject to change depending on the uptake of the BAP Scheme.