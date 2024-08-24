Suckler cow numbers and the number of farmers involved in calf rearing in New Zealand (NZ) are both in decline, according to a stock number survey by beef and lamb New Zealand.

The beef cattle overview section of the report provides an assessment of the national beef cattle herd in NZ between June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

The report notes that total beef cattle numbers in this time decreased by 2.8%, with the largest decrease in total beef cattle numbers estimated for the Marlborough-Canterbury region, which is down 10.7%.

The impact of drought reducing feed levels was attributing as a factor in this reduction.

Breeding (beef) cows and heifers mated decreased by 2.7% on average for NZ to June 30, 2024 which equates to around 26,000 fewer head mated, according to the report.

The number of beef breed animals calving in NZ for spring 2024 (autumn in the northern hemisphere) “is expected to decrease 2.1% to an estimated 817,000 head”, according to the report.

The table below outlines trends in beef cattle numbers in NZ over the past decade: June Breeding cows

(million) % change Total beef cattle (million) % change 2014 1.01 -0.7 3.67 -0.8 2015 0.98 -3.0 3.55 -3.3 2016 0.95 -2.9 3.53 -0.4 2017 0.98 +2.4 3.62 +2.4 2018 1.03 +5.4 3.72 +2.9 2019 1.10 +7.3 3.89 +4.5 2020 1.07 -3.4 3.88 -0.2 2021 1.07 0.0 3.96 +2.1 2022 1.02 -4.3 3.82 -3.6 2023 0.99 -3.1 3.65 -4.4 2024 (estimate) 0.96 -2.7 3.55 -2.8 Source: Beef + Lamb New Zealand Insights Team, Statistics New Zealand

The reduction in the number of calf rearers in NZ two years ago due to tight profitability margins is attributed as a possible reason for fewer older bulls on hand which is “creating a lack of these animals in the current market for processing”.

NZ trends similar to Ireland

The report on NZ cattle numbers comes as calf registration figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) show that as of last week, the number of suckler-bred calves registered in Ireland to date this year is back 40,108 from the 635,311 registrations recorded in the same time period last year.

The high attrition rate in the number of farmers rearing calves in Ireland has also been well highlighted and is a cause for concern for both the beef and dairy industries in Ireland.

However, it is hoped that improvements in the genetic beef merit of dairy-beef cattle through the use of tools such as the dairy beef index (DBI) and the Commercial Beef Value (CBV) will improve margins for Irish farmers rearing calves for beef production.