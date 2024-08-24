While carrying out lameness checks is important for scheme payments, it is something sheep farmers are constantly monitoring during the year.

Under the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS), if applicants selected lameness control (for lowland flocks only), they must carry out a minimum of five lameness examinations each scheme year.

They should be carried out:

At least once between mating and lambing; May/June; July/Aug; Prior to mating (Aug – Sept/Oct); At one other time which the flock owner may chose depending on the

requirements of the flock.

This must be recorded in the relevant section for lameness control in the scheme action record book.

Scheme participants must then treat all identified incidences having firstly identified the cause(s) of lameness to prevent animals becoming sick/injured as a result of lameness.

Patricia Lynch of Teagasc has discussed the costs associated with lame sheep, due to treatment expenses and production losses.

Lynch determined that effective management requires accurate identification, early intervention, and adherence to a five-point plan.

Lame sheep are costly residents to have on any farm not only due to the cost of treatment and control but most significantly the cost associated with the loss in production.

A welfare concern and a costly problem it negatively impacts pregnancy rates, ewe body condition score (BCS) and lamb growth rates. The three most common types of infectious lameness found are;

Interdigital dermatitis (scald) – Sores between digits at the back of the foot, no smell from the sore and sheep become severely lame very quickly;

– Sores between digits at the back of the foot, no smell from the sore and sheep become severely lame very quickly; Footrot – Hoof horn lifting, foul smell, rotting hoof;

– Hoof horn lifting, foul smell, rotting hoof; Contagious ovine digital dermatitis (CODD) – Infection breaking out between the coronary band and hoof.

Interdigital dermatitis (scald) and footrot are the most prevalent types of infectious lameness found on Irish farms, but most recently there has been a notable surge in the number of cases of CODD recorded.

Already present in approximately half of all UK sheep flocks it is a serious emerging issue in Irish flocks and anecdotal evidence suggests that we are catching up fast with our neighbours.

To tackle this problem correctly, identification is key. Many farmers can be unsure as to what exactly they are treating.

They may presume that it is a bad case of footrot when they may in fact be dealing with CODD or may be purchasing costly antibiotics for footrot when indeed they only need a simple treatment for scald.

For this reason it is vital to identify the type of lameness lesions present on the farm, and if needed turn over animals to get a good look at the hoof and if still unsure take a picture to show to your local vet for proper medical guidance.

Early intervention is also crucial to avoid it spreading rapidly through the flock. If left untreated, scald can lead to a more severe condition.

Research has concluded that scald and footrot are part of the same disease spectrum and that scald should be considered as early-onset footrot, which if left untreated will progress in time to full footrot.

Footrot can potentially lead to cases of CODD also, where CODD or its causative agents are already present on farm.

Therefore, prompt and effective treatment of scald is essential to limiting and preventing cases of infectious lameness.

Planning to tackle lameness

Lynch has provided the following five-point plan to tackle lameness in the flock: