The planning, the practice and perhaps some last minute nerves were all put to bed as the 2024 Irish National Sheep Dog trials got underway in Co. Donegal this week.

Competitors from across the island are continuing today (Friday, August 23) and tomorrow to pit their skills against the very best in the country and win a coveted place at the International Sheep Dog trials next month in Scotland.

The Irish trials are taking in place in Clonmany – the last time the event was held here was back in 1979 and organisers and the local community could not be happier that it is back in Donegal, despite the wet and windy weather as a backdrop.

Full-time farmer James P McGee from Ballyfoley in Co. Donegal, who is a champion sheep dog breeder and trainer, is the chair of the Donegal committee of the International Sheep Dog Society and is delighted the Irish trials are on his home soil.

McGee told Agriland of the not-inconsiderable skills that are required to participate in the trials in Clonmany on the Inishowen peninsula.

He said the judges at the trials will be watching closely to ensure that competitors meet the stringent requirements of a course which features five sheep.

In order to score the maximum points both dogs and handlers have to work in harmony and they have just 15 minutes to make the right impression and make as few mistakes as possible.

It appears to the untrained eye almost like a courtship ritual by the sheep dogs who sometimes take a very deliberate step forward but always maintain a respectable distance.

According to McGee ultimately the competitors in Donegal this week have their eyes set on a much bigger prize.

“The top 15 go forward to Scotland in early September to the International Sheep Dog trials you have Ireland England Scotland and Wales, the top 15 from each country go head to head to run on what they call the the international sheepdog trials.

“There’s a kind of a heat there which is similar to what we’re doing here and the top 15 out of the 60 over the the two days go forward to the International Supreme Championship so that’s kind of what everyone’s hoping to get to do,” he said.