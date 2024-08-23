There are several job openings in the agri-sector at the moment, covering a wide range of interests, skills and experiences.

Anyone looking for a new challenge in their career and who has experience in these lines of work is likely to find something of interest in the job bulletins on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit.

The jobs previewed below are just the latest openings available, with several more listed on AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new career opportunities that become available in the sector.

To learn more about these jobs and others, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

News journalist

Agriland Media Group is offering a job opportunity to a news journalist to join the team at its Dublin headquarters.

It’s an exciting opportunity for a graduate or experienced news reporter interested in all things agriculture and media in Ireland and abroad.

The right person for the role will be someone who is ambitious and excited about a career in digital media with an interest in agricultural and rural affairs, and who can demonstrate attention to detail and ability to work to tight deadlines.

They must have a relevant qualification from a third level institution, and some experience with content management systems (CMS) is preferable, as well as their own transport.

Technical and sustainability manager

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is seeking a technical, product and sustainability manager, dealing with tillage farming, for the eastern region of the country.

The role involves joint responsibility for key product development strategy, technical support and activity for Grassland Agro within the product management and technical support team, and will be focused on the specialty business and product range.

The candidate should have a recognised agricultural qualification (masters or PhD) with post-qualification experience in an agri-sector sale or marketing role.

Bovine semen stores operative

Artificial insemination (AI) company Progressive Genetics has an opening for a bovine semen stores despatch operative.

The job will require daily picking and despatching of frozen bovine semen; maintaining accurate records and documentation on all laboratory activity; report preparation; and assisting in maintaining semen inventory.

The ideal candidate should have the ability to work under pressure and in a fast-paced environment; the ability to work as part of a team and liaise with breeding advisors on the ground; and must be a fast-tinker and multi-tasker.

Ruminant technical sales specialist

Agricultural consultant De Paor Consultancy is looking to take on a ruminant technical sales specialist for the north-east region of the country.

This is a new position in the business and the ideal candidate will be from that region; have a good agricultural education; a relevant third-level qualification; and a good knowledge of milk production, livestock and animal nutrition.

Key responsibilities will include growing feed sales to farmers and trade; increasing market share and developing new business; and liaising with the sales and technical team to develop and support the product range for customers, among other responsibilities.

Stockman/shepherd

Curraghmore Estates in Co. Waterford is looking to take on someone in a stockman and shepherd role for its sheep and suckler enterprise.

The full-time position comes with accommodation.

Previous experience in this line of work is essential for the role.