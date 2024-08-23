About 715 students out of a total of 5,501 that sat the higher level Leaving Certificate (Leaving Cert) agricultural science exam received top results today (Friday, August 23).

About 25% of students received H2 grades and about 26% received H3 grades.

Another 917 students received results for the ordinary level ag science exam, with around six students receiving the top grade at that level.

There were a total of 60,839 Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied candidates that received results around the country today, with grade inflation continuing for the second year in a row.

There was a slight drop overall in the cohort (-1.45%) receiving results. While the number of students receiving ag science results dropped by 1,959 this year.

The number has been decreasing since 2021, when 7,553 students sat the exam.

The result percentages for higher level students are as follows:

H1 – 13.6%;

H2 – 24.4%;

H3 – 25.6%;

H4 – 18.8%;

H5 – 11.5%;

H6 – 4.4%;

H7 – 1.2%;

H8 – 0.3%.

The result percentages for students at ordinary level are as follows:

O1 – 0.7%;

O2 – 7.7%;

O3 – 22.9%;

O4 – 31.3%;

O5 – 21%;

O6 – 11.7%;

O7 – 3.9%;

O8 – 0.8%.

A total of 68% of all grades increased by 7.5% after the marking process, following a direction from the Minister for Education Norma Foley, to ensure that grades are kept at the same high levels of 2021-2023.

Leaving Cert

The State Examinations Commission confirmed that the date for appeal results will be Friday, September 27.

Minister Foley said congratulated all of the students on the “exciting moment” of receiving results.

“Whether your next step will take you into the world of further or higher education, an apprenticeship, work, or other possibilities, I would like to wish you every success and happiness for all to come,” Minister Foley said.

The National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline will operate from Friday, August 23 until Saturday, August 31, from 10:00a.m to 5:00p.m each day.