The need for continuing access to veterinary medicines has been highlighted by a leading veterinary organisation in Northern Ireland.

The North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) has also confirmed the significance of other issues, such as the development of a livestock animal health and welfare strategy and matters that relate to equine welfare.

After December 2025, it is estimated that the supply of up to 30% of veterinary medicines will be affected, impacting all veterinary sectors in Northern Ireland.

A broadly supported motion has been passed in the Stormont Assembly, acknowledging the deep concern around obtaining veterinary medicines after this date and NIVA has welcomed the efforts that are being made by the Stormont Executive to find a solution.

The organisation’s president, Sharon Verner, further explained:

“NIVA’s Council, representing veterinary surgeons from across the profession, recognises that our investment in working together for the highest standards and reputation of animal health and welfare is also an investment in human and environmental health.

“We will continue to work hard and to collaborate with decision makers to make a difference for animal health and welfare in the livestock, equine and companion animal sectors locally.”

Meanwhile, NIVA continues to emphasise the critical need to maintain the improving trends in anti-microbial usage, particularly through adequate access to antibiotics, anthelmintics and vaccines.

The UK government’s commitment to re-establishing the Veterinary Medicines Working Group has been welcomed by the body representing the professional interests of veterinary seurgeons.

NIVA wants the organisation re-convened at the earliest opportunity, with a view to positive and constructive engagement with the EU Commission.

The organisation is also calling for sufficient resources to be made available to livestock health schemes in Northern Ireland.

This is to allow for a greater focus on endemic diseases such as bovine tuberculosis (TB), in part through acting on the scientific recommendations of Northern Ireland’s TB Strategic Partnership Group.

According to Sharon Verner, proven steps to help eradicate bovine TB have been demonstrated in other jurisdictions and the fact that Northern Ireland is lagging behind is resulting in costs in terms of animal, production and associated environmental losses.

The NIVA president also points to the effects of bovine TB on the mental wellbeing of farmers.

Moreover, the financial stability and viability of their businesses have been highly significant. These impacts have a marked, knock-on effect for vets working in a range of capacities with farmers.

NIVA also wishes to see aggregated benefits that could result from tackling animal diseases at the multi-farm or regional level.

In this context, veterinary surgeons recognise the need for a specific animal health and welfare strategy that will include sheep health and are willing to collaborate with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in its development.