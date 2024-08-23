The weather will continue to be largely unsettled over the weekend, with rain and showers at times, according to Met Éireann.

Rain will clear to the northeast early this morning (Friday, August 23), and fresh to strong gusty west to northwest winds will ease.

Today will bring sunny spells and showers, mainly in the west at first and becoming more widespread this afternoon. Some showers will be heavy with a chance of hail. Highest temperatures are expected to be 14° to 18°.

Tonight, there will be further showers, some heavy or prolonged with hail and isolated thunderstorms possible, especially in the northwest. Spot flooding is possible in places also. The showers will mostly clear by morning.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 8° to 10° with moderate, gusty south to southwest winds.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 24) will start off dry in many areas with sunny spells. Showers in the west will gradually spread eastwards and will become widespread in the afternoon, with some being heavy. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 17° with moderate to fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Saturday night will start off mainly dry. Rain will develop in the west later in the night and will spread eastwards. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 8° to 11° with light to moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Sunday (August 25) will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, which may become heavy at times in north Connacht and Ulster. Amounts will be smaller in the south. Highest temperatures should be 15° to 18°, with mostly moderate south to southwest breezes.

Sunday night will become mainly dry as rain mostly dies out, but there will be a few showers. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11° with light to moderate southwest breezes.

Much of Monday (August 26) will be mainly dry with bright or sunny spells. In the evening, persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country on Monday night.

Highest temperatures on Monday are expected to be around 15° to 18° with light to moderate southerly winds increasing fresh to strong near coasts later.

On Tuesday (August 27), rain will continue, especially over the eastern half of the country. It will gradually clear through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (August 28).

Showery weather will follow for the rest of Wednesday, while both days will be mild, with temperatures reaching the high teens to low 20s.