Farmers for Action (FFA) is calling for all relevant statutory agencies in the UK and Ireland to call for two safety upgrades on farm quads.

These are: the mandatory specification of twist throttles, instead of a thumb control, and the inclusion of a roll bar.

FFA spokesman, William Taylor, said: “These are safety issues that we have been highlighting for a number of years.

“In my own case, the issue of a thumb throttle on a quad almost caused an accident some time ago.

“All sports quads come with a twist throttle, so I see no reason why the same specification cannot be used when it comes to the development of machines for use on farms.”

“Roll bars are an obvious safety feature, which should have been included on quads a long time ago. Roll bars will prevent the bike form crushing the driver in the event of a machine turning over on itself.”

This same principle was adopted for tractors decades ago.

“Quads have been involved in a number of serious farm accidents over recent years.

“It is up to all relevant safety agencies in the UK and Ireland to call on manufacturers to make the safety updates that FFA has called for.

“Without the active involvement of statutory agencies nothing will happen, where this critically important issue is concerned,” he continued.

Significantly, the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) does not recommend the use of rollover protective structures (ROPS) on quad bikes.

Research has shown that they may lead to an increased risk of injury in the event of an overturn by either preventing the operator from separating from the machine, or striking the operator as the machine overturns.

Lap straps or seat restraints should not be fitted, as they prevent the rider from moving on the quad to keep it properly balanced.

Lap straps or seat restraints would be potentially lethal without a full cab or roll cage.

In addition, weather cabs on quad bikes – again, according to the HSENI – restrict a rider’s ability to jump clear in an overturn.

The rider is then likely to be crushed within the cab, unless it is strong enough to withstand the forces involved.

Quad bikes are not toys and many children have been involved in serious and fatal accidents caused by them.

Only properly trained people, within the recommended age range, (the minimum for a farm type Quad is usually 16 years), should be allowed to ride a quad, and, they must wear the correct helmet and be adequately supervised.

Passengers, including children, must never be carried on quad bikes.