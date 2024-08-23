The European Commission has approved a €20 million scheme to support pig farmers in Denmark in the implementation of higher animal welfare standards for pigs.

The announced funding will support the adoption of preventive measures that reduce the risk of tail-biting among pigs and help avoid the need of tail-docking of piglets.

Tail-biting among pigs is a result of stress and sub-optimal living conditions, according to the European Commission.

The preventive measures supported by the scheme also include extra supervision, extra feeding and drinking places, and improved housing conditions for pigs.

Animal welfare of pigs

Tail-docking of piglets is used to “avoid the damages and pain caused” by tail-biting between pigs, the European Commission said. However, routine tail-docking is forbidden under EU legislation.

Tail-docking should only be done if assessment of tail-biting risks and application of improvement measures have not led to a sufficient reduction of tail biting, according to the European Commission.

Educational materials developed by the European Commission set out six factors which each pig farmer, where necessary in collaboration with a vet, should investigate:

Enrichment material Pigs have a strong need to explore their environment and to search for food. If they cannot do this, they get bored and frustrated;

Thermal comfort, air quality and light Pigs need a stable environment that is close to their optimum temperature and humidity levels, draught-free and with suitable lighting conditions;

Health and fitness Good overall health is one of the best ways to avoid tail-biting. A pig in poor health is a stressed pig;

Competition Pigs prefer to forage, eat and rest simultaneously. There should be enough space and resources for the pigs to meet this behavioural need;

Diet Pigs need feed of adequate consistency, the right levels of minerals, fibre and essential amino acids, and a sufficient quantity of fresh, good-quality water;

Pen structure/cleaniness Pigs prefer to keep different areas of the pen for different behaviours. A dirty environment, especially in the feeding and resting area, is a sign that something is wrong.



Optimising these key factors should reduce tail-biting and remove the need for tail-docking. Detailed advice on best practice is available on the European Commission website.

Danish scheme

The Danish scheme with a budget of approximately €20 million (DKK 151 million) was approved under EU State aid rules and will run until December 31, 2029.

Under the scheme, the aid will take the form of direct grants and subsidised services (such as training and development activities) and will cover up to 100% of eligible costs.

The European Commission found that the scheme is necessary and appropriate to promote animal welfare in the pig sector, while supporting the objectives of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Farm to Fork Strategy.

Furthermore, the European Commission concluded that the Danish scheme is proportionate and will have a limited impact on competition and trade in the EU.