Local fire services dealt with a fire at a farm in the east of Co. Donegal last night (Thursday, August 22).

In a statement to Agriland, gardaí confirmed they “were in attendance at a fire at an agricultural premises near Raphoe, Co. Donegal last night”.

Gardaí stated that the fire was extinguished by local fire services and that no injuries were reported and no offences were disclosed.

Every year the fire service attends fires on farms, most commonly to hay barn fires. Most hay barn fires start as a result of either natural processes, carelessness or arson on a farm.

Earlier this week in Mullins Hill in Killiney, Co. Dublin, a gorse fire required three fire engines, a wildfire response jeep and water tanker were used to tackle the blaze.

The risk of a fire grows with decreasing humidity and increasing wind speed, where a relatively small fire can become out of control.

In the event of witnessing a gorse fire, Dublin City Council advises that the public does not attempt to fight the fire themselves.

The following advice applies:

Retreat to a safe location;

Call 112 or 999 immediately. Do not assume someone else has called;

If you do not know exactly where you are, describe a landmark or building that you can meet the firefighters at.

The Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA) has called for vigilance by landowners and the public to help prevent forest fires, by reporting any land fires immediately, even small ones, to the fire brigade and relevant authorities.

The association said that the speed of response is critical, and that it is best not to assume that someone else will make the call.

The ITGA also said that farmers have a central role to play in the control and prevention of fires.

The ITGA has recommended that forest owners and managers check and update their fire control plans and fire prevention measures and contingencies, such as insurance, access, water points, and fire response plans with relevant emergency contact numbers and other details.

The association pointed out that, not only is it illegal to burn growing vegetation between March 1 and August 31, but it is also illegal to burn any vegetation at any time if it is located within one mile of a forest, unless prior notification of such burning is provided to the gardaí and the forest owner.