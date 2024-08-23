Planning permission has been granted by Meath County Council this week, for the construction of a 500ac solar farm in various townlands across the county.

Mulhussey, Batterstown, Longtown, Mullagh, Milltown and Kilcock have all been outlined in the proposal as designated areas for construction and will comprise three separate land parcels divided by local roads, the majority of which is currently used for pasture.

The successful proposal, which was submitted by GP Joule Ireland Limited, consists of a 10-year development plan for a 205.15ha solar farm with an underground grid network.

The German company opened its Irish affiliate in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, last October.

The solar farm has been granted a 40-year operation license alongside a subsequent decommissioning mandate and is forecasted to be one of the largest solar developments in the country.

According to a planning statement prepared on behalf of GP Joule by planning and environmental firm, Entrust Limited, the proposed solar farm will have an export capacity of 190MW.

Solar Farm

When commissioned, the €200 million estimated project strives to generate and transmit renewable energy to at least 30,000 houses. which will in turn offset approximately 80,000t of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The development will consist of a series of ground mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, mounted on steel support structures or in some areas, on concrete shoes, to protect possible underground archaeological features.

The site will avail of existing farm access tracks and site entrances in their current shape with plans to widen a further three more entrances in the process.

The company aspires to create a wildlife sanctuary on location and will include special boundary fencing to fend off deer’s to protect biodiversity in the area.

The planning document also states that the “removal of cattle grazing at Blackhall and the cessation of cultivation, fertilisation and spraying of the pastureland where the solar panels are to be installed will be positive, reducing the high inputs of nutrients into the river system from agricultural run-off”.

The proposal marks a significant step towards achieving Ireland’s climate targets, which seeks to source 70% of our energy from renewable sources by 2030.

It is also cited to provide a significant boost to the local economy through the provision of employment opportunities and influx of capital in the region.

Local Opposition

The proposed plans were met with significant local opposition on a number of grounds.

One appellant claimed that the site was too vast in scale and was situated in the wrong location, as it overlooked local residences and was too close in proximity to a local graveyard.

Another objected to the proposed plans on the basis of the lack of consultation efforts taken by the company to liaise with local communities to allay their concerns.

A third argued that the solar farm contradicted the county council’s commitment to agriculture and rural development and devalued property in the area.

Harmony Solar Meath Ltd also appealed the planning proposal “in the interests of flood risk prevention and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

It made the case that the development would be prove to be a visual eyesore to the surrounding landscape.