A farmers’ purchasing group is raising funds for Cork’s Marymount University Hospital and Hospice by cycling from Malin to Mizen in memory of a good friend, Jeremiah Ronayne, who sadly passed away from cancer last year.

“As part of our fundraising efforts, a group of approximately 25 farmers are cycling from Malin to Mizen on the first week of September.

“We’ve been in training for the last few months and looking forward to the challenge,” said the members of Mallow Farmers’ Group.

“We have received great financial support for Marymount to date from many local agri-businesses, friends and family.” Jeremiah Ronayne

The group remembers Jeremiah as a great dairy farmer, friend and colleague who involved himself in all aspects of voluntary life in his local community.

“He fought cancer with all the positivity and energy that he displayed through his life,” said the members of Mallow Farmers’ Group.

They wanted to commemorate his life and fundraise for Marymount which, they said, is a tremendous resource for so many families.

The cycle, they quipped, is no small undertaking for a group that is probably lacking a little in fitness, with a lot of years on the clock.

All costs and expenses associated with the cycle will be borne by the group, with all the money raised going directly to Marymount which, they said, was amazing to Jeremiah and his family. The Ronayne family

Donations to the fundraising cycle which will get underway from Malin Head on Saturday, August 31, can be made via the iDonate page, in buckets along the route or via the QR code.