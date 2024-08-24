Independent Ireland will officially unveil its general election manifesto at the party’s first ‘think-in’, which will take place today (Saturday, August 24) in Limerick.

Cork TD, Michael Collins, leader of Independent Ireland, told Agriland that the election manifesto will highlight its “strategic policies” which he said aim to tackle the key “crisis” issues which people living in both rural and urban areas are currently facing.

Deputy Collins said the conference today is a “pivotal” moment for the party which aspires to be a “strong voice” in the next government.

“We’ve only been formed a short period of time – but in that time we have 23 councillors elected, one MEP elected and we have three TDs elected and it is time for us to get together and look closely at what is coming up – which is a general election, which I would say is in the next number of weeks.

“We are going to be fielding a number of candidates and we will be releasing our policies at our think-in and it is on those policies that Independent Ireland will stand and hopefully win seats in the next Dáil and maybe part of the formation of government after the next election,” the TD for Cork South-West said.

Independent Ireland

According to Deputy Collins the party’s manifesto will focus on what it has already identified as the key “crises” that concern everyone, whether they are living in rural or urban areas.

He said these include healthcare, education, housing, cost of living, immigration, law and order and farming, fisheries and rural Ireland.

Deputy Collins believes there has been a noticeable shift in recent weeks by “people in government,” on the verge of a general election, who have started talking about “supporting farmers”.

“The last four to five years the government has been continuously bashing agriculture and bashing the fisheries – instead of supporting them.

“They should have been standing with them far before this,” he added.

According to the leader of Independent Ireland its policies will outline clear support for farming and rural communities from the outset.

He detailed to Agriland what some of these policies will entail.

“There will be no mandatory cull of the national herd, if we go into government we are going to ensure that no farmer will be forced to wet their land, we will remove carbon tax on marked gas oil sold to the agricultural sector, including agricultural contractors because they are heavily hit.

“As part of our goal to be involved in government we want to establish a financial safety net for farming and fisheries – we are also looking at a farmer retirement scheme because we want to bring young people into farming because at this present time there is no incentive as such. Young people are walking away from the farm,” Deputy Collins added.

He said another key issue for Independent Ireland is reductions in nitrates derogation levels.

“I think the biggest culprit in relation to water quality is Uisce Éireann because most of their systems are broken down, like in my own constituency, and they are pumping raw sewage into the water.

” Uisce Éireann are down on top of a farmer if there is a slight infringement but if they have an infringement nothing happens – there has to be accountability,” Deputy Collins added.

He believes the party think-in today will give Independent Ireland an opportunity to discuss and debate their policies.

Deputy Collins firmly believes this will help the party on the road to potentially becoming a “very, very strong party in government based on our policies – or we can be a very very strong opposition”.