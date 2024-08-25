Mallow Mart in Co. Cork, which went under the hammer over 20 years ago, will be brought to life again through a charity fundraising campaign for Cope Foundation, which aims to enhance and support the lives of people with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

Local artist, Michael Harnett, captured the last day of the mart, which ceased operations in 2003, having played an important part in the Mallow economy since 1959.

The painting has been in the hands of a local family who plan to sell framed copies of the original, with proceeds going to Cope Foundation.

The Doyle family has a long standing and strong connection to Cope Foundation. The late Margaret Doyle was one of the founding members of the charity’s first ever fundraising committee in the town.

Cope Foundation

Margaret’s son, Donal, said that the family is so grateful to Cope Foundation for the work it does in Mallow: “Our brother Pat, RIP, was supported by the organisation for a long time.

“The care he received was second to none and staff really went above and beyond.

“We are delighted that copies of Michael’s wonderful painting will be sold with proceeds going to the day centre as it’s great to be able to give back.

“It’s a lovely full circle moment. Our mother started the former fundraising committee and it was great to be joined by some of those members at Market Square.”

Donal, along with other members of the Doyle family, presented the original painting to local councillor and chair of Kanturk Mallow Municipal District, Pat Hayes, at an event in Market Square last week.

Framed copies of the artwork will be sold exclusively in Bohan’s Dry Cleaners, Davis Street, Mallow, for €40, with €10 from every sale donated to Cope Foundation’s day centre in Mallow.

Cope Foundation staff member, Mary Fogarty, said that they couldn’t thank the Doyle family enough for their kindness and generosity:

“They have shown great commitment to Cope Foundation, and it means so much to us to have their continued support. Funds raised will enable people we support to live lives of their choosing, in their chosen community.”

The painting is also significant as the organisation’s latest community hub is situated in Market Square, where the old mart was based.

The hub was launched this year by Minister of State at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte, and is a place for people with an intellectual disability and/or autism to get help with employment, further education opportunities and develop independence.