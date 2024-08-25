A Co. Cavan-based cattle procurement officer has been shortlisted for a prestigious meat industry award, with the winner to be announced at an event in London on November 29.

Livestock procurement officer at Liffey Meats, Maggie Reilly from Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, has been shortlisted for the Women in Meat Industry Awards under the category ‘Meat Businesswoman – Livestock Procurement and Sustainability’.

Reilly has worked with Liffey Meats for over 12 years and has been nominated for the award by staff from the business.

According to Liffey Meats: “Maggie has established herself as a key figure within the business, as well as having a massive influence on all its 500 plus staff members.

“She works directly with almost 10,000 farmer-suppliers throughout the year and is one of their first points of contact for farmers when booking in or delivering their livestock to Liffey Meats,” according to the company.

“Maggie has significantly developed her skills and knowledge of this fast-paced industry over the years. She has adapted rapidly to new traceability systems and specific customer requests and has embraced all the challenges that have come affecting the agri-food sector.

“She is also eagerly anticipating the sustainability challenges that lie ahead for the business to reach its climate action targets for 2030 and ultimately 2050.”

Her proposer commented: “Maggie is a fantastic role model to all the new recruits we employ from general operatives to graduates out of college. She offers them great guidance and support, and is a prime example of how to succeed and prosper within the agri-food sector.”

Voting for the awards event is due to close on Friday, August 30, and farmers can vote on the Women in Meat Industry Awards website by clicking on the category and shortlisted nominee they wish to vote for.

According to the awards event organisers: “The Women In Meat Industry Awards are designed to recognise the important contributions that women make to the meat sector.

“The awards initiative is driven by nominations and votes, with an expert judging panel gathering to select the meat industry award winners.”

The results of the 2024 Women in Meat Industry Awards will be announced at the prestigious black tie dinner on November 29, at the 5-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.