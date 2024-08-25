Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Co. Donegal which will remain in place until 3:00 p.m today (Sunday, August 25).

The national metrological service said that “rain will be heavy and persistent at times”.

It has advised that there could be “localised flooding” due to saturated ground conditions and potentially difficult travelling conditions.

According to Met Éireann rain will spread eastwards this morning, “turning heavy at times in Connacht and Ulster with spot flooding possible in the northwest”.

“In Munster and Leinster, rain will be lighter, with some drier, brighter intervals developing further south this afternoon.

“Highest temperatures of 14° to 19° with fresh southwesterly winds,” it added.

Met Éireann

The national outlook for today according to the national metrological service is for unsettled weather with “unsettled with rain or showers at times” however, temperatures will be close to average for late August.

Tomorrow (Monday, August 26) will also start off mostly cloudy over the northern half of the country with some patchy rain or drizzle.

“Brighter, drier weather will extend from the south.

“In the late afternoon, rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Warm with highs of 18° to 22° and moderate southwest breezes,” Met Éireann added.

Farming forecast

The national metrological service has also warned the the week ahead “will be mixed with rain and showers at times, with some heavy falls possible”.

It expects rainfall amounts to range from 10 to 20mm in the south and east – 80 to 100% of normal – to between 30 and 50mm generally in the north and west – 100 to 220% of normal, and “possibly higher locally”.

According to Met Éireann air temperatures will generally be around or a degree below normal and mean soil temperatures are unlikely to vary much, however sunshine amounts will “likely remain below average”.

It has advised that drying conditions will be poor this week because of unsettled conditions and that there will be little opportunity for spraying over the coming week “due to unsettled and generally breezy or windy conditions”.