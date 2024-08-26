The ABP Demo Farm in Co. Carlow is set to host an open day on Wednesday, September 11. The event is open to all farmers supplying cattle to ABP Food Group.

The Advantage Beef Programme Farm Liaison Team will be in attendance on the day to give an overview of the calf to beef system in place on the ABP Demo Farm.

The management protocols from calf rearing right through to finishing will be discussed and slaughter performance of the cattle on the farm will be discussed also.

A number of guest speakers will also be present on the day to talk to farmers about livestock nutrition and health as well as planning fodder budgets and calf rearing.

At the event, a speaker from Brett Brothers animal feed suppliers will take farmer questions on nutrition and deliver a presentation focused on how to manage cattle during the final period at grass and how to prepare for those cattle entering the shed’.

Liam Carroll who is a vet working for Blackwater Veterinary Clinic in Co. Meath, will be on hand to take questions on animal health and will also deliver a presentation focussed on vaccinations and dosing and how farmers can ensure cattle are winter ready.

The calf-rearing system on the farm will also be discussed and farmers in attendance can talk to the Brett’s team or the Advantage Beef Programme farm liaison team for advice on creating a fodder budget/winter feeding plan.

Food will be served at the event which is open to all ABP suppliers. Farmers who are interested in attending can RSVP to Aideen on: (086) 165 3501.

About the ABP Demo Farm

In 2015, ABP Food Group joined a partnership with two beef farmers based in Co. Carlow to form what is known as the ABP Demonstration Farm.

The farm size is 280ac and it is laid out in two separate blocks. The farm operates a dairy calf-to-beef system where approximately 400 calves are purchased every year and are reared to finishing.

Through grass management, animal breeding, herd health and biodiversity, the farm aims to showcase the measures that can be taken on Irish farms to further reduce the carbon footprint of beef production in Ireland.

The key theme on the farm is economic and environmental sustainability and in this, a large focus is placed on animal genetics and grassland management.