Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has reminded everyone that voting is open for the ‘Public Choice’ element of the Europa Nostra Heritage awards.

Earlier this year the Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme scooped the prestigious European Heritage Award 2024.

The recognition celebrates the outstanding contribution of the scheme to the preservation and enhancement of Ireland’s agricultural vernacular heritage.

There were award winners in a number of different categories, and there is now an opportunity for the general public to select an overall winner.

The minister said: “It is an appropriate time during Heritage Week to say again how delighted I was that the Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme has been honoured with the European Heritage Award / Europa Nostra Award 2024.

“My department co-funds the scheme under the Rural Development Programme, and it is administered by the Heritage Council.

“The scheme protects farm buildings which are heritage assets that may sometimes be under-appreciated, and we are proud to work with the owners who feel a sense of guardianship for these buildings.

“The scheme also acknowledges farm buildings’ important role in shaping the cultural landscape, and actively contributes to the continuation of traditional crafts in modern society.”

Voting for the Europa Nostra Public Choice Award is open until Sunday September 22 online at on vote.europanostra.org

Awards

Europa Nostra was founded in 1963 in Paris. For almost 60 years, it has worked to celebrate, protect and advocate for cultural heritage.

Covering over 40 countries, Europa Nostra is recognised as the largest and the most representative heritage network in Europe.

It maintains close relations with the European Union, the Council of Europe, UNESCO and other international bodies.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Scheme supports the conservation of traditional farm buildings and other related structures of significant heritage value.

Restoring these buildings can also improve habitats and biodiversity, particularly for certain protected wildlife species, such as bats and birds.

The scheme has successfully conserved over 1,000 traditional farm buildings, ensuring that these structures continue to tell the story of Ireland’s agricultural and vernacular history.

Emphasising the use of traditional building techniques and materials, the scheme promotes sustainability and the conservation of skills and craftsmanship.