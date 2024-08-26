Factory quotes for beef cattle this week are indicating a positive end to the the August beef trade, with prices remaining on positive footing across the board.

Most processors have held prices at similar levels to last week with some outlets admitting an additional 5c/kg is available for batches of well-finished cattle.

Weekly factory cattle supplies this month have been below the same month of last year and procurement staff are noting reduced carcass weights and fat scores from factory cattle coming off grass.

This is less of an issue in cases where beef cattle have been supplemented with concentrates while at grass.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Heifers are being quoted at €5.05-€5.10/kg on the grid this week with €5.15/kg on the grid being quoted at the higher-end of the price scale.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg with €5.10/kg on the grid being quoted at the higher end of the price scale here.

Where cattle are being drafted off grass and no concentrates have been fed this season, the carcass weights and grades being achieved at present are lower than other years in many cases and the advice is for farmers to pay close attention to fat covers and confirmation when drafting this autumn.

Cows

Cow price is remaining positive with some level of further strengthening in cow price seen this week.

Well fleshed P grade cows are being quoted at €4.40/kg with €4.50/kg being quoted for O grade cows. R grade cows are being quoted at €4.70-€4.80/kg with more available in many cases and U grade cows are being quoted at €5.00/kg and ,more available in cases here also.

In the week ending Sunday, August 18, the average price paid for P=2- cows was just over €3.97/kg and the average price paid for P-1-cows was €2.90/kg.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.30 and €5.20/kg for U and R grade bulls respectively with €5.10 and €5.00/kg being quoted for O and P grade bulls, generally speaking.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid.

Most factories are very keen to secure cattle this week and with the supply-demand dynamic currently more favourable to farmers with cattle to sell, there may well be scope to secure additional money for factory-fit cattle.