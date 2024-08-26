Gallery: Busy village of Bansha celebrates its 66th agricultural show
Bansha show competitions underway. Image source: Martin Quinn
Crowds gathered in the busy village of Bansha, Co. Tipperary last Wednesday, August 21, as the village celebrated its 66th annual agricultural and industrial show.
The Bansha show was first held in 1956, organised by the late John Cannon Hayes, founder of Muintir na Tíre.
The show has since developed into an important local enterprise encompassing all sections of the community both young and old.
As the day progressed, the sun shone and by mid afternoon every part of the show field was full of patrons and exhibitors.
The show had everything this year, from cattle, sheep, horse and dog showing, to affiliated show jumping and sheep dog trials.
Click through the galleries below to see some of the winning and top class prizes that were awarded across the day.
The marquee also had a display of home crafts, flowers, farm produce and photography. See below.
There was music and entertainment on the grounds, along with a heavily contested fancy dress competition.
The day also celebrated the opening of a new business in the village, ‘The Fig Tree’ tea/coffee rooms.