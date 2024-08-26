Crowds gathered in the busy village of Bansha, Co. Tipperary last Wednesday, August 21, as the village celebrated its 66th annual agricultural and industrial show.

The Bansha show was first held in 1956, organised by the late John Cannon Hayes, founder of Muintir na Tíre.

The show has since developed into an important local enterprise encompassing all sections of the community both young and old.

As the day progressed, the sun shone and by mid afternoon every part of the show field was full of patrons and exhibitors. Fiona, Dara and Fiadh Crookes and Aaron Sweeney from Effin and Geraldine O’Sullivan from Glenroe, attending Bansha’s 66th Annual Show. Image source: Martin Quinn Sophie Hartnett competing in the fancy dress competition, with her Super Mario brother Daniel just behind. Image source: Martin Quinn Kaelie Quinn gets up close and personal with this very friendly owl. Image source: Martin Quinn

The show had everything this year, from cattle, sheep, horse and dog showing, to affiliated show jumping and sheep dog trials.

Click through the galleries below to see some of the winning and top class prizes that were awarded across the day. Owen Cleary from Borrisokane was the winner of the Best Dairy Heifer. Image source: Martin Quinn William Ryan, Kilnacask, Golden was the winner of the Fresian Heifer Calf class. Image source: Martin Quinn David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co. Laois, took second prize in the Best Continental Pure Bred. Image source: Martin Quinn Sheep dog trials in full swing. Image source: Martin Quinn Some more action from the sheep dog trials. Image source: Martin Quinn Action from the Pony Show Jumping competition. Image source: Martin Quinn Alex Keating on board ‘Sparky’ in the Novice Lead Rein Pony Class. Image source: Martin Quinn Andrew Vance with his dog ‘Xena’, a Cane Corso, class winner at the dog show. Image source: Martin Quinn Overall winner of the dog show, Sara Murray from O’Brien’s Bridge, with her dog ‘Smudge’, receiving the Jerry White Cup from Catherine Heffernan along with Jacinta Cullinan. Image source: Martin Quinn

The marquee also had a display of home crafts, flowers, farm produce and photography. See below.

There was music and entertainment on the grounds, along with a heavily contested fancy dress competition.

The day also celebrated the opening of a new business in the village, ‘The Fig Tree’ tea/coffee rooms.