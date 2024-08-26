The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is organising an on-farm rush control event for Wednesday, September 4, at Castle Archdale Country Park, Enniskillen.

CAFRE is holding the event in conjunction with Northern Ireland Water (NI Water) with a focus on treatments for rush control.

The event will comprise two session with the afternoon session commencing at 2:00p.m and the evening session at 6:30p.m.

CAFRE said standard treatments for rush commonly contain the chemical MCPA which can have negative effects on water quality.

This can be costly to remedy, the college said, when the water is extracted and treated before entering the drinking water system.

CAFRE has been conducting rush control demonstrations based on methods to reduce the impact on water quality.

Rush control

The results of different control treatments carried out in June and July will be viewed in one field in the park, with a particular emphasis on the benefits of weed wiping with glyphosate versus boom spraying with MCPA.

CAFRE biodiversity technologist Robert Beggs said: “Whilst some rush in a field can provide shelter for young livestock and provide cover for ground nesting birds and hares, dense rush reduces output and makes the area inaccessible for both livestock and wildlife.”

NI Water staff will discuss water quality of the Erne catchment and the treatment process at the drinking water extraction plant.

Staff will also speak about the advantages and disadvantages of the different methods of rush control, the effect of these on raw water quality and the impact on the costs of treatment to ensure good quality drinking water.

Directional signs will be in place on the day to direct attendees to the location at 346 Killadeas Road, Irvinestown, CAFRE said.

Those interested in attending the rush control event are advised to pre-register with CAFRE.