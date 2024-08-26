The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has stressed that any farmer retirement scheme must allow young people to enter the sector.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is to establish a Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming.

The minister said that he intends to make generational renewal a central feature of Ireland’s preparations for a new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

This will include considering whether the supports in place are having the desired effect.

Retirement scheme

The chair of the IFA Farm Family and Social Affair Committee Teresa Roche said that the possibility of such a measure being brought forward by government is “a step in the right direction”.

“A retirement scheme is needed to ensure financial security and support for the farmer stepping back from the everyday running of the farming enterprise,” she said.

Roche said that if a retirement scheme is developed by government, it should be adequately funded so that the retiring farmer is financially supported.

She added that any such scheme should also ensure the remaining farming business provides a young person with the opportunity to take over, expand and develop the business in a way that provides a viable income.

“A well-designed farmer retirement scheme will not only ensure that our older farmers can retire with dignity, but it will also create opportunities for young, ambitious farmers to enter the sector.

“Overly restrictive conditions in past retirement schemes should be avoided in any new proposals.

“It’s important to consider that on family farms, older family members often still want to stay involved in the farm work, and this should be reflected in the terms of the retirement scheme. There needs to be flexibility,” Roche said.

As part of the IFA pre-Budget submission, the farm organisation has proposals for the government to implement tax incentives and income supports for younger farmers who take over family farms.