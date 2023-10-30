The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine will wait on new analysis of the “emission factor of the dribble bar compared with the trailing shoe” before making any decisions in relation to the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme 3 (TAMS).

Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that investment items and ceilings for grant aid are “under constant review, and additional investment items may be included for consideration” in relation to the TAMS 3 investment lists.

In response to a question raised by the Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae the minister said he would wait to see the outcome of the emission factor analysis “before making a decision on the inclusion of the dribble bar in TAMS 3”.

The Kerry TD had asked Minister McConalogue if “dribble bar slurry tanks will be included in grant aid”.

“I will be considering it and I have not ruled it out.

“However, in making state investments and in providing the very significant support that is available, we want to make sure it supports farmers and that it is an effective long-term investment”, the minister responded.

He said that some of the early advice “indicates the trailing shoe is a lot more effective than the dribble bar from an emissions and nutrient point of view, but I am getting that reviewed”.

Minister McConalogue also acknowledged in the Dáil that many farmers have approached him on the issue and said that “in some parts of the country, farmers feel the dribble bar is more navigable”.

TAMS 3

However the Independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan, also challenged the minister to ensure he put “practical measures in place” to accommodate all farmers with “small and medium-sized holdings who may not have a tractor with sufficient power” to use the trailing shoe.

Deputy Nolan said the trailing shoe “will only work with a high-power tractor” and this would pressurise farmers into getting an agri contractor.

“It is my understanding that the trailing shoe costs in excess of €50,000.

“Not every farming family with high input costs will have that type of money, particularly now when they are under pressure more than ever in terms of nitrates and everything else. I do not think it is fair and another measure has to be found,” she added.

In response Minister McConalogue agreed that both the trailing shoe and the dribble bar are “very expensive pieces of equipment”.

“They are significant investments from the state’s point of view in relation to TAMS, and a significant investment from a farmer’s point of view as well.

“It is important we take steps now that will stand the test of time because these machines will be around for a long time,” he added.