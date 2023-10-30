The flow of pre Agritechnica launches continues with the Slovenian company, SIP, being the latest manufacturer to announce a new addition to its range.

The latest product is a mounted combination mower known as the Disc HD 1000 D, which offers a 10m cutting width and a 515mm side-shift on each side to reduce overlap on turns and slopes.

Reduced wear on Disc HD 1000 D

To aid smooth operation on all terrains, the Disc HD 1000 D is equipped with a Hydro Pneumatic Suspension system (HPS), which, claims SIP, ensures soil preservation, premium forage quality, and a significant reduction in cutter bar wear and fuel costs.

The new mower can also be equipped with cross conveyor belts for swath merging. By using belt these conveyors, mowing, conditioning, and swath preparation can be undertaken in one pass.

Advertisement

SIP have aimed for flexibility and longevity with its latest mower

Having the latest design of cutter bar, which features a more aerodynamic shape of the skids and cutting-discs, turbulence is reduced, as is the accumulation of cut material in the cutter bar area, contributing to improved cutting efficiency.

SIP note that the 409mm diameter cutting-discs maintain inertia, ensuring an uniform material flow and, reducing energy consumption in doing so.

Shear bolt protection

Each cutting disc is equipped with a Disc Drive Safety System or DDSS. This disc protection design is based on the established concept of protection via shear pins integrated into a double flange.

To increase the durability of the mower the cutter bar linkage to the support frame is fitted with a combination of double dampers on both the inner and outer sides.

Advertisement

Mowing, conditioning and swathing can be undertaken in one pass

These dampers effectively absorb vibration and peak dynamic loads, preventing material cracks and extending the overall lifespan of the machine.

An overload monitoring system is fitted to the driveline of the machine. This is said to cover the entire driveline, ensuring every component operates at its peak performance.

It is described as an early warning system which acts immediately it senses small drops in rotational speed anywhere along the driveline.