A derelict house and yard on 110ac at Collinstown, Carbury, Co. Kildare will go under the hammer on Thursday, November 30 at 3:00p.m at Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.

The vendor is selling due to a farm restructuring.

“The top quality land is in a good location just off the R402 between Carbury (3km) and Johnstown Bridge (6km) with the M4 motorway (junction 9) situated [about] 7.5km to the south,” Clive Kavanagh of Jordan explained.

“The Carbury land is all in one block, currently in grass, with superb mature trees and natural hedgerows throughout.

“The land is in about eight divisions and fenced for sheep. It is an ideal farm for livestock, a dairy enterprise or for equestrian use,” the selling agent said.

“It is classified as ‘Elton Series’ in the soils map of Co. Kildare, and these are some of the best lands in the county, suitable for a wide range of uses,” he said.

“There is the benefit of a traditional farmhouse which is now derelict but would be of assistance for anyone considering applying for planning permission for a replacement.”

A yard to the rear of the house contains a range of stone outhouses in need of repair and a five-span hayshed with lean-to.

The guide price for the Carbury land is €1.9 million.

“Land prices have been strong with good demand over the last 12 months,” the selling agent stated,.

“Buyers have been coming from traditional sources and businesspeople who continue to invest in land due to a variety of reasons including its secure asset class and the ability at a future date to transfer to other families in a tax efficient manner.”

Further details about the auction in November are available from the selling agent.