Hailed by the selling agent as “an exceptional 88ac turnkey farm”, land at Knockroe, Co. Tipperary, will go for auction at the Horse & Jockey hotel on Thursday, December 7 at 3:00p.m.

Lot 1 of the Knockroe land is made up of about 20ac. “This portion of land is at one side of the road and is set in grass, with a yard and an array of farm buildings,” Alison De Vere Hunt of Cashel Livestock and Property Sales said.

“Lot 2 is at the opposite side of the road and is made up of 68ac. These lands are all in grass with ample road frontage,” Alison said.

Lot 3 is the entire property made up of approximately 88ac.

“These top class lands benefit from over 1.5km of road frontage. The property is set in grass but is suitable for a diverse amount of farming practices,” the sales agent added.

Advertisement

“Mature hedgerows and hardwood trees provide both shelter and shade for livestock. The lands are divided into great-sized free-draining paddocks.”

Farm buildings

The yard contains a range of functional farm buildings.

“They include a four-bay slatted shed in impeccable condition, complete with mats and an internal walkway, six-bay hay barn and a silage slab. There are also the remains of an old dwelling inside the gate,” she said.

The farm has been rented for a number of years and the owner has decided it is time to sell, according to the selling agent.

“Currently the farm is used for cattle and silage but in the past, the land has also been in tillage,” she said.

“The farm covers over 1.5km of road frontage and intersects three roads, two secondary roads including the L4106 and the main N62 linking Horse & Jockey to the M6 motorway east of Athlone, Co. Westmeath.”

“Centrally located, the Knockroe land is within 1km of the M8 Dublin to Cork motorway, 1km from the village of Moycarkey, less than 2km from the Horse & Jockey, 5km from the village of Holycross and 8km from the town of Thurles.

Advertisement

“This is a rare opportunity to secure a piece of prime Golden Vale farmland in a central location. Whether you’re an established farmer looking to expand or a newcomer to the market, this auction offers the perfect opportunity,” the selling agent added.

“I expect a lot of local interest as it’s an area where land doesn’t come to the market often,2 she continued.

“It’s a good sizeable block so I would also expect interest from further afield. Thus far the interest I have received has been local but also from investors not based locally.”