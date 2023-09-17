A 68ac property, set on tillage land in Co. Kildare will go for public auction on Thursday, October 19 at 3:00p.m, at the Seven Oaks Hotel, Co. Carlow.

The property is situated in Corballis, a short distance from the village of Castledermot, 14km from Carlow town, and 40km from Naas.

The land is currently in permanent pasture, however the property advisory firm, REA Dawson, said it has been ploughed over the years.

The land is laid out into about five fields, with the benefit of road frontage on two roads.

The farm buildings comprise: Four-bay double-sided slatted shed adjoining cubicles; Two silage pits; Milking parlour with 12-unit herringbone style; Selection of storage sheds; and a cattle pen and handling facility.

The land also features a two-storey, Georgian style farmhouse.

The house consists of four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Source: REA Dawson

Meanwhile, the average price of agricultural land is forecast to increase by 8% on average this year, according to the Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2023 recently published.

Teagasc economist, Dr. Jason Loughrey said that competition for rented ground will further increase land rental prices for tillage farmers in 2023.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said earlier this year that tillage in Ireland could shrink this year.

This issue around land, the minister said, has “certainly” been affected by the nitrates challenge and seems to be putting pressure on tillage farmers in particular.

The recently established Food Vision Tillage Group has been tasked to “urgently” set out a roadmap for the sustainable growth and development of the sector up to 2030, according to Minister McConalogue.

Challenges in the sector, including access to land, will be discussed by the group and its recommendations will be “fully considered” by Minister McConalogue.