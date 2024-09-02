The September lamb trade has begun in a similar fashion to last month, while ewe prices are seeing a reduction this week.

Prices being quoted by processors have shown that ewe offerings have reduced by 10c/kg in cases, but the spring lamb trade has remained stable.

This week, base prices for spring lambs are at €7.00-7.05/kg, the same as they were four weeks ago.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) sheep chairman Adrian Gallagher said lamb prices remain steady but higher prices are becoming a lot easier to negotiate as numbers tighten.

He said factories are offering deals up to €7.50kg and above to secure supplies.

Gallagher added that factories are also offering deals on weights up to 22.5kg to “tie down deals”.

The tightening of supplies is evident in the weekly kills with spring lamb throughput back over 78,000 head to date and overall throughput is running over 186,000 head behind the same period last year.

Gallagher said farmers should sell hard, consider the mart outlet and be mindful of the lower kill out weights when drafting lambs.

Spring lamb

ICM is quoting €7/kg plus a 20c/kg quality assured (QA) bonus for spring lambs up to 22kg, a total of €7.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for spring lambs today.

Other outlets are paying €7.05/kg plus a 15c QA bonus up to 22kg, a total of €7.20/kg.

Cull ewes

Kildare Chilling, for ewes weighing from 35kg to 43kg, is paying €3.90/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus this week.

The processor is also paying €3.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for ewes that are weighing from 23kg to 35kg.

Thin ewes prices have reduced by 30c/kg and will be paid at €2.70/kg by Kildare Chilling.

ICM is paying €3.90/kg up to 45kg for ewes this week, which is a reduction of 10c/kg in a week, while other processors have reduced offerings for ewes by 10c/kg and are paying €3.70/kg for ewes.