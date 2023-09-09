After a highly successful show last year, the ever expanding Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show will take place at Glenamaddy equestrian centre on Sunday, October 1, from 10:30a.m-6:30p.m.

Chairperson Bernie Murray said that the show continues to grow, with mounted pony game demonstrations, more rare breeds of cattle, as well as poultry competitions featuring this year.

“Glenamaddy is the only show to have its own song. ‘Glenamaddy Show’ was written by the late James Shelvin and sung by Julia Healy,” secretary, Marie Keaveney said.

“We are delighted to welcome back our competitors from far and wide. The expanding show returns with our ploughing and cattle competitions as well as our many indoor and outdoor trade stands, and an afternoon of entertainment for all the family,” she added.

Glenamaddy Show

“The show was established in Glenamaddy where there was a history of well attended annual ploughing events in the ’30s through the ’40s and early ’50s,” Marie explained.

“2014 saw a return of the ploughing and agricultural show with the establishment of the Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show. After a slight break due to Covid-19, the show returned last year even bigger and better,” she said.

The other committee members are: Vice-chairperson Pat Connolly, assistant secretary Aoife Collins, and joint treasurers Tommie Mannion and Gerry Small.

The wide range of cattle classes includes: The Comer Perpetual Cup; overall Blonde D’Aquitaine Champion; overall Angus champion; the Breeders’ Choice Continental four- or five-star breeding heifer; the Glenamaddy Show €1,000 Heifer Calf of the Future; the Glenamaddy Show €1,000 Breeding Heifer of the Year; the best pair of animals from the same herd; young stockperson classes; overall Shorthorn Champion; overall Limousin Champion; Overall Charolais Champion; Overall Simmental Champion; Overall Belgian Blue Champion; and Interbreed Champion.

There will also be pedigree Holstein Friesian classes including Connacht Champion Heifer, born after January 1, 2023; Connacht Champion Maiden or In-Calf Heifer, born between January 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022; Connacht Champion Maiden or In-Calf Heifer, born between July 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022; Connacht Junior Dairy Champion Cow, born after January 1, 2019; Connacht Champion Senior Cow, born before January 1, 2019 and Champion of the Show, Reserve Champion.

Ploughing competition

A key part of the expanding programme will be its ploughing championships with tractors and horses. A vintage display and working thresher and a sheep display are set to attract plenty of interest.

There will also be indoor and outdoor exhibitors and free children’s entertainment and live music on the day.

“New attractions this year include even more rare breeds, poultry competitions, a, ploughing demonstration using cows, horse and pony competitions and a continental breeds four/five-star competition,” said Marie.

Entry to the dog classes will be accepted from 12 noon, with judging starting at 1:00p.m sharp. There will be a trophy and rosette for first and second prizewinners with a rosette for canines placed third.

The poultry classes incorporate: Class 1 : any variety large hen or cock; Class 2 : any variety bantam hen or cock; Class 3: any variety large waterfowl duck or drake; Class 4: any other bantam waterfowl duck or drake; Class 5: any other fowl hen or cock; Class 6: 3 large hen eggs; Class 7: 3 bantam hen eggs; Class 8: 3 duck eggs.

The prizemoney on offer will be: 1st: €15; 2nd: €10; 3rd €5. The fee is €3/entry. Entries close September 24, and judging will commence at 11:00a.m.

All children participating in the dog and art competitions will receive medals.

The chairperson expressed thanks to all the sponsors and everyone who supports them on the day. Admission to the show is €10 for adults, with children under 12 eligible to enter for free.